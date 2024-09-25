The Irish deer strategy group has recommended a further extension to the deer hunting season to help control numbers. \ Philip Doyle

The “exploding” wild deer population in Mayo is causing issues for farmers in the county.

It comes as the Department of Agriculture has allocated €3m to establish a new programme to manage and control the number of wild deer in the area.

The main issues around the growing numbers are threats to road safety as deer cross roads during their mating season and many deer are breaking into fields and eating grass designated for cattle and sheep.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Mayo chair John Lynskey said the new scheme is only in its infancy, but it’s good that a positive step is being taken for the widespread issue.

“They are exploding in numbers in places. The growth of the numbers is the big issue and the failure to control them. The IFA has been working on it for the last 25 years, but it’s come to a head now.”

Hunting

The Irish deer strategy group has recommended a further extension to the deer hunting season to help control numbers.

However, Lynskey added that, in some cases, hunting has only dispersed the wild animal further around the region.

“There were complaints that the hunting season was extended for the stag and not for the female deer, that it had no effect at all at reducing numbers.

“As a matter of fact, some thought it led to an increase because when they heard shots, the deer would move around and they would become plentiful everywhere.”

Forestry

Mayo chair of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) Seamus Cosgrove agreed that while deer hunting licences have been issued over recent years, there is “a need for a more co-ordinated approach to deliver the outcomes necessary”.

The INHFA has also called for greater stakeholder involvement from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Department of Agriculture and forestry companies such as Coillte in a planned cull of the deer population.

Cosgrove said that forestry management has compounded this issue across north Mayo.

“While increasing forestry cover has added to this, we are also seeing issues where forestry is felled, displacing existing deer populations.

“While a small number of people may have an issue with the idea of such a cull, we must recognise that there is a pressing danger around animal and public health and especially in relation to road safety,” added Cosgrove.