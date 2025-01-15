Strict new rules on drainage will apply to farmed peatlands that are designated under GAEC 2 of CAP.

Over 35,000 farmers with heavy soils will have to comply with strict new rules on drainage, reseeding and ploughing to secure CAP payments.

The tighter restrictions will apply from this year on between 540,000ha and 570,000ha of farmed peatlands and wetlands – primarily in the midlands and along the western seaboard – where land parcels include 50% or more of peat soils.

Draft proposals from the Department of Agriculture, which were outlined recently to the farm organisations and environmental groups, are expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks.

The new regulations are being enforced under the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 requirements, which cover the Protection of Peatlands and Wetlands. The proposed new rules state that:

Existing drains on farmed wetlands and peatlands covered by GAEC 2 can be repaired and maintained, but not deepened.

New drainage on lands covered by GAEC 2 will require planning permission – as is currently the case under national legislation.

Reclamation of GAEC 2 lands will not be permitted as a general rule.

Ploughing will only be permitted to a maximum of 30cm.

Annual ploughing is allowed up to 30cm for arable enterprises.

Ploughing for reseeding grassland will be permitted one in every four years.

Failure to comply with the GAEC 2 rules will be regarded as a breach of baseline mandatory requirements under conditionality and could result in a direct payments penalty.

The Department has requested submissions and possible amendments to its draft proposals from all stakeholders to the CAP Strategic Plan.

Maps setting out the lands covered by GAEC 2 have been finalised, and the Department is expected to contact all farmers impacted by the new designations once the regulation is signed into law.

In a presentation to the stakeholders, the Department pointed out that the new GAEC 2 measures will protect 72-78% of the farmed peatlands, while also ensuring that agricultural activity can continue on these lands.