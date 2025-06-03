Embrace FARM Annual Remembrance Service in the Most Holy Church of the Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Embrace FARM is inviting farm families around the country to submit the names of their deceased loved ones to be read aloud during an annual remembrance service

The ecumenical remembrance service will take place at 2pm on Sunday 29 June in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co Laois. In addition, the service will be livestreamed on the Embrace FARM website as well as being broadcast at 11am on Sunday 6 June on RTÉ One.

Last year, over 350 names were honoured in the roll call.

Norma Rohan, Embrace FARM co-founder, said that each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed.

“Our community has faced unimaginable loss, and our remembrance service offers a safe, non-judgemental space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together and remember loved ones lost,” she said.

“Our commitment is to ensure that farm families impacted by serious injury or sudden death have a support system to walk this journey with them.”

Remembrance

Embrace FARM was established by Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.

Over the past 12 years, this service has become a pillar event for Embrace FARM, providing comfort for families impacted by a serious injury or sudden death within their family unit, and cherishing their memory.

To include a loved one in this year’s remembrance service, call or WhatsApp 085-7709966, or email info@embracefarm.com with the name, county, year of death, and a photograph if available.

Minister Martin Heydon lighting a remembrance candle at last year's Embrace FARM Annual Remembrance Service.

Read more

Fatalities can be prevented if contractors 'treat safety as number one' - HSA