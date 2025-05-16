A single cow can increase its drinking levels from 60l/day to 130l/day when under heat stress. / Donal O' Leary

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is urging all group water scheme (GWS) members to conserve water and check for leaks both at home and on the farm.

The continued lack of rainfall is placing added pressure on drinking water sources and the NFGWS has warned that high water demand can strain both water availability and treatment systems.

Mark Farrelly, CEO of the NFGWS, said that it is imperative that people recognise the collective responsibility in safeguarding water.

"While the sunshine may lift our spirits, we must not lose sight of its hidden cost, the growing strain on our precious drinking water supply," he said.

"Prolonged dry conditions significantly diminish availability in drinking water sources, while demand, particularly in rural communities, tends to increase, placing treatment plants under further pressure.”

Livestock

Community-owned group water schemes see a surge in usage during dry weather, driven by increased household consumption and the need for more water for livestock.

A single cow can increase its drinking levels from 60l/day to 130l/day when under heat stress.

The NFGWS has made a number of recommendations to its members: use water efficiently; check for leaks around the home and farm, including drinking troughs; and avoid unnecessary water use, such as hosepipes and power washers.

Members are also encouraged to report any visible leaks such as those on roadsides to their local GWS.

"In the spirit of collective responsibility, we are encouraging all members of the community to adopt water-wise practices,” added Farrelly.

“Through shared effort and awareness, we can help maintain a secure and reliable water supply throughout this period of dry weather.”