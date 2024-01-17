Butter increased by 5.8% to €5,426/t, the largest proportional increase of any product traded at the GDT auction.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index continues to rise, with a 2.3% increase at the latest auction held on 16 January compared with the event a fortnight ago.

It was followed by anhydrous milk fat, which rose by 4.3% to €5,368/t.

Mozzarella was the only product traded that decreased, falling by 3.3% to €3,520/t since the last GDT auction two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder increased by 1.7% to €3,081/t and skim milk powder rose 1.2% to €2,424/t.

Cheddar saw a slight 1% rise to €3,876, while lactose went up by 1.3% to €699.

The GDT index is the highest it has been since the trading event held on 21 February 2023.

