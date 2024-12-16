A seizure of illegal meat took place at Dover Port last week.
Over six tonnes of products of animal origin (POAO) were seized by the Dover Port Health Authority within a 14-hour period.
Dover Port Health Authority is the statutory authority for imported food, infectious diseases and public health controls at the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel.
Over six tonnes were seized in total.
The seizure consisted of six tonnes of illegal POAO.
Products of animal origin seized by the Dover Port Health Authority.
The Dover Port Health Authority is in place in order to ensure safe food is coming through Europe’s busiest ferry port and on to the shelves of shops and supermarkets across the UK.
A seizure of illegal meat took place at Dover Port last week.
Over six tonnes of products of animal origin (POAO) were seized by the Dover Port Health Authority within a 14-hour period.
Dover Port Health Authority is the statutory authority for imported food, infectious diseases and public health controls at the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel.
Over six tonnes were seized in total.
The seizure consisted of six tonnes of illegal POAO.
Products of animal origin seized by the Dover Port Health Authority.
The Dover Port Health Authority is in place in order to ensure safe food is coming through Europe’s busiest ferry port and on to the shelves of shops and supermarkets across the UK.
SHARING OPTIONS: