With fast-approaching European and local elections, now is the time for the political system to stand up for farmers, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Launching the IFA’s election manifesto ahead of the public going to the polls in June, president Francie Gorman said farmers are not happy with how they fare in politics currently.

“Farmers are frustrated with how they have been treated by the political system in recent years. There has been a complete focus on environmental sustainability, but insufficient consideration for economic and social sustainability,” he said.

Issues

The IFA’s manifesto outlined four core issues at European level and five in the local elections, which it feels need to be tackled for agriculture.

CAP, over regulation, retaining the nitrates derogation and environmental fairness are the key issues the farm organisation highlighted for the European elections.

At local level, the IFA identified planning, tax on zoned residential land, ash dieback on roads, connectivity and environmental inspections by local authorities as the most pressing matters they see for farmers.

The IFA will hold four regional meetings across April and May, to give farmers the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the European elections.

They will take place at Cork Marts in Fermoy on Tuesday 30 April, the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris on Thursday 2 May, Gowran Racecourse in Kilkenny on Tuesday 7 May and the Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar on Wednesday 8 May.