An open evening which was due to be held at Rocky Island Speckle Park in Athboy, Co Meath, has been cancelled.

The event at Moygregan House has been called off due to a family bereavement.

The open evening, in conjunction with the Irish Speckle Park Society, was planned to showcase a pedigree herd of the cattle, along with a sale.

There has been no announcement that the event will be rescheduled for a later date.