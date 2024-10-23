Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon had the smallest reduction in agricultural income.

The west saw the smallest reduction in agricultural income across all areas of the country in 2023 when compared to 2022, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon had the smallest reduction in agricultural income, with its operating surplus down by 17% (-€87m) and entrepreneurial income by 19% (-€89m).

The CSO noted that this region has the lowest dependency on milk for its agricultural income, with a €1.5bn or 30% reduction in milk values last year compared to 2022.

The border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo), the largest pig and poultry producer in the country, experienced the second smallest fall in agricultural income.

Its operating surplus declining by 17% (-€86m) and its entrepreneurial income decreasing by 22% (-€98m).

Largest decline

On the other end of the spectrum, the southeast (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford) and midwest (Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary) experienced the biggest falls in agricultural income.

Their operating surpluses were down more than 48% and entrepreneurial incomes contracted by over 60%.

The CSO said the southeast produces 30% of Irish cereals and 19% of Irish milk, while the midwest is the second largest producer of milk.

Cork and Kerry, the southwest, remains the largest milk producing region in the country.

In 2023, its operating surplus fell by 46% to €624m and entrepreneurial income by 55% to €456m.

In Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, which is the State’s largest producer of crops, operating surplus fell by 39% (-€243m) and its entrepreneurial income contracted by 50% (-€277m).

The midland region (Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath), the second smallest agricultural producing region, saw its operating surplus drop by 39% (-€128m) and its entrepreneurial income contract by 54% (-€146m).