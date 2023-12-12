The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has elected three regional chairs in Connacht, Munster and south Leinster.

Brendan Golden (Connacht), Conor O'Leary (Munster) and Paul O'Brien (south Leinster) came out on top following the count in the Castleknock Hotel in Co Dublin on Tuesday 12 December.

Both Connacht and Munster chairs were two-horse races, while three candidates ran for the role of south Leinster chair.

Brendan Golden went head to head with James Gallagher in Connacht, while, in Munster, Mark Connors was up against Conor O'Leary.

Both Golden and O'Leary won their respective races with 720 and 1,823 votes.

In south Leinster, Paul O'Brien beat Pat Farrell and Thomas Byrne with 1,442 votes to 477 and 396 respectively.

Reaction

Conor O'Leary said after wining: "What we're facing in the next number of years ahead is a big task. One of the things that getting around to all nine counties did was it gave us a clear view of where we are as an organisation, what we need to do and what we have to do immediately after Christmas."

Mayo man and previous livestock chair Brendan Golden told the crowd in Castleknock on Tuesday that the IFA needs to work very strongly together going forward.

"I'm hugely conscious of what farmers' needs are, especially in the livestock sector, but I know we want to keep the wheels turning in agriculture in this country going forward into the next century and that's what drives me on," he said following his election.

Last to be elected on the night, Paul O'Brien said that he is really looking forward to facing the challenges and working with the new team as south Leinster chair.