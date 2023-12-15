Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has admitted that his decision to accept all 46,000 farmers who applied to tranche one of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) put massive pressure on advisers.

He told Dáil Éireann on Thursday that he said it was still the correct decision to make.

“My decision to accept all 46,000 put massive pressure on the entire system. It put massive pressure on the advisers. We gave them extra time in the context of facilitating the scoring up to [the] end of September.

“They really stepped up and worked massively hard to do that. It also put massive pressure on my staff in the Department. It was the right decision to make and I stand by it.

"Had I not made that decision, there would only be 30,000 farmers in ACRES this year, not 46,000,” he said in response to questioning from Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

Payments

All 46,000 have been able to participate and they will all get a payment, he said.

“I put massive pressure on the staff to get that payment delivered by the end of December. That is not going to be possible for a number of applicants.

"As a result, the payment will not arrive for many of those in the co-operation scheme until the end of February.

“However, that is much better than getting no payment at all,” he said.

The Minister said that the Department made it “immediately” clear whenever it was shown that it could not be done and that “we had run out of road” to deliver payments.

“That was approximately a week and a half ago. Up to that point, we were working on the basis of trying to move heaven and earth to see if we could get both the co-operation and general scheme paid by the end of this year.

“Then, we made clear and outlined what was going to be possible and where we were, despite everyone's best efforts,” he said.