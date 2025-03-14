The maximum number of livestock units that can be claimed annually for the cattle, sheep and goat breeds and the Kerry Bog Ponies is 20 LUs, with this reducing to 10 LUs.for Connemara and Irish Draught horses.

Participants in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) who selected the rare breeds action and who have yet to produce at least one registered progeny should note that this objective must be completed before the end of year three.

Under the terms and conditions of the scheme, participants must produce at least one offspring from at least one of the breeds selected that is registered with the relevant breed society before the end of year three of the contract.

Participants must also be a member of the recognised breed society for the duration of the contract and maintain an up-to-date monthly record of all registered animals owned. Furthermore participants must have at least 0.1LU eligible for payment each year.

The livestock unit values for different categories of stock are outlined as follows;

Bovines under one year old are 0.4LU

Bovines aged from one to two years are 0.7LU

Male bovines aged two years and over are 1LU

Suckler cows and female bovines aged two years and over are 0.8LU

Equines over six months are 0.8LU

Sheep/goats over six months of age are 0.1LU

Area monitoring system

Meanwhile the prohibited period for mowing/topping grassland actions such as extensively grazed pasture runs from 15 March to 1 July. The Department will be utilising its area monitoring system to ensure compliance.

The satellites used collect images on a regular basis and can identify if mowing or topping has taken place. Non-compliance will lead to significant penalties with a baseline breach for example leading to a penalty of 100% of the ACRES payment for that action for one year.