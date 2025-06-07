One hundred per cent of eligible applications received under tranches six, seven and eight the TAMS 3 scheme have been approved, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has confirmed.

Tranche six closed to applications on 7 March 2025, with 4,931 applications received across the 11 schemes. Tranche seven, the emergency tranche, which was opened in response to storm Éowyn, closed for applications on 28 March, with 1,945 applications submitted in respect of the agreed emergency investments, namely:

Back-up generators;

Sheep, cattle and equine fencing;

Wood/biomass chippers;

Mulchers.

Tranche eight closed on Friday, 6 June, with approximately 5,000 applications received the final number will be confirmed early next week. Tranche nine of the scheme is now open.

“TAMS 3 has proven to be a very successful scheme, with approximately 42,000 applications received over the first seven tranches since February 2023, supporting farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings, while addressing issues such as generational renewal and farm safety,” Minister Heydon said.

Ranking and selection

“Over €70.5m has issued to over 8,000 applicants, with payments of approximately €2m continuing to issue on a weekly basis.

“However, TAMS is a demand-led scheme with a defined budgetary allocation. Given that we are now just halfway through the current CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), it is prudent that we are mindful of the budget available for the remaining TAMS tranches.

“In order to ensure that the available budget is distributed fairly over the remainder of the CSP, it may be necessary to limit the number of approved applications per tranche going forward by applying ranking and selection criteria, including for the upcoming tranche nine, which opened on 7 June and will close on 6 September. This will be kept under ongoing review for the remainder of the CSP,” he said.