From 20 November it will be mandatory for anyone using a quad / ATV for work to wear a helmet.

Farm Safety Measure closing on 27 October

There is just two days left to apply for the National Farm Safety Measure with the extended deadline closing on Friday 27 October.

Under the measure grant aid will be provided at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €150 for up to two quad bike / ATV helmet (i.e. maximum grant aid of €90 per helmet) and €100 for up to four PTO shaft covers (maximum grant aid of €60 per cover).

The timing of the measure coincides with the introduction of new rules requiring operators of all-terrain vehicles ( ATVs / quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet, from 20 November 2023 when using such vehicles for work.

Expressions of interest (applications) and payment claims must be submitted through the Department’s agfood.ie facility.

The expression of interest must be submitted in advance of purchasing equipment. This can be the same day for last minute applications.

31 October deadline for liming programme payment claims

Farmers wishing to draw down grant aid for applying lime under the National Liming Programme need to note that the last day for submitting a payment claim is 31 October 2023. This deadline stands for applicants who have already applied lime and those who have not yet applied but who intend to apply lime before the extended deadline for spreading of 31 March 2024.

This allowance to spread lime at a later date was recently announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue due to inclement weather.

It is critical farmers note however that lime purchased after 31 October 2023 or documentation submitted to the Department after 31 October deadline will not be eligible for grant aid of €16/t for an allocation of up to 40t per farm.

The Department advises that all invoices must be marked paid or at a minimum have a statement attached showing the invoice has been paid and the date of payment. The ‘ideal situation’ is where the invoice is stamped by the quarry and signed and dated by a member of staff.