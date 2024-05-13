BISS applications are vital, as they also serve as an application for many area-based schemes.

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture regarding Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications show there is still a significant job of work to be completed ahead of Wednesday night’s deadline.

The figures show that there were 106,471 applications submitted as of 12 May 2024.

Going on the previous year’s submission of over 128,000 applications it leaves in excess of 20,000 applications to submit before the deadline of 11.59pm on Wednesday 15 May 2024.

There has been over 20,000 applications submitted over the last five to six days, with many advisers working at peak capacity to get applications submitted.

Extended helpdesk hours

The Department of Agriculture is operating extended helpdesk assistance in the run-up to the deadline. It advises that farmers requiring assistance can contact the direct payments helpdesk on 057-867 4422.

The lines will be open for extended hours as follows:

Between 9am and 9pm on Monday 13 May, and Tuesday 14 May.

Between 9am and midnight on Wednesday 15 May.

It adds that staff will also be available to assist at the public counter in the Department office in Portlaoise during these extended opening hours.

In-person consultations are available until half an hour before closing time on each of the days.