Reliable organic farming supports are essential to advance Ireland’s organic product range, from beef and dairy to vegetables and cereals, Gillian Westbrook, the CEO of the Irish Organic Association has said.

Speaking following the reopening of the Organic Farming Scheme, she said that with Ireland committed to the growth and development of Irish organics over the next number of years, the body welcomes the opening of the Organic Farming Scheme 2024 to encourage Irish farmers who are interested in making the move to organic production.

“Not only is the Irish Organic Association here to work with Irish farmers and businesses who wish to get organic certification and prosper, but it is great to see the Irish Government investing in the marketing and promotion of Irish organic produce through new domestic and international campaigns by Bord Bia.

“This work is informed by ongoing research of Irish consumers and trade buyers in export markets, but also responds to the demands of Irish citizens for Ireland to invest more in organics,” she said.

The scheme is open to applications until 8 December 2023.

Farmers who join the scheme will receive a lump sum payment of €2,000 in year one, and this will reduce to €1,400 per annum for the remainder of the contract.

Over 4,000 farmers were enrolled in the scheme in 2023.

Read more

Organic Farming Scheme opens on 3 November