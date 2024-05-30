The highest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) direct payment in the country in 2023 was paid to Artemis Farms, a Tipperary-based business.

The business received a payment of €235,530.67 last year, newly published information from the Department of Agriculture shows. The business is involved in “support activities for animal production” and is owned by Artemis Farming Enterprises Limited, which lists Patricia Hickey of Shanrahan, Clogheen, Cahir, as the sole director.

Its principal activity is listed as "educational support activities".

Potatoes

O’Shea Farms Unlimited, based in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, received a direct payment of €222,647.97. O’Shea Farms grow potatoes and carrots on 1,500ac.

Third on the list was Godolphin Ireland Limited, which received a payment of €220,272.20 in 2023. Based in Kildare, its farm at Kildangan Stud extends to almost 1,500ac.

Cork’s Castlecor Potatoes Unlimited was fourth on the list, receiving a direct payment of €219,631.18 last year. The potato farm is located in Mallow.

Cork dairy farmers T Brown and A O’Donovan received a direct payment of €212,964.39, while the Larry Goodman-directed Branganstown Farms in Louth received €204,033.60.

In Kerry, Cocow Farm Limited received a direct payment of €200,234.69. Based in the Black Valley in the county, the mixed farming operation is directed by Patrick, Daniel and Teresa Casey.

Bellingham Farms in Co Louth, which lists Mark Goodman and Shane McMahon as directors, received a direct payment of €193,576.93.

Rounding out the top 10 direct payments were Gillstown Dairy Partnership, owned by David Reynolds, in Meath, which received a payment of €192,415.03 and John and Peter Queally in Waterford, farmers and co-founders of Dawn Meats, received a payment of €192,133.29 last year.