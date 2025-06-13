Over 30,000 application shave been submitted since TAMS III first opened in March 2023/ Donal O' Leary

TAMS III has been a hugely popular scheme, with over 30,000 applications made in the first two years.

While IT issues and an influx of applications slowed down the approval process for the first year or more, the Department has picked up the pace with approvals, with the aim being to reel the approvals process back to a three-month window, as was common in previous TAMS schemes.

Part of a speedy processing of applications is having the correct information sent in, with the Department still seeing some poor-quality applications being submitted, which is causing a delay in processing due to the issuing of correspondence and the awaiting of a reply back.

Below are some of the more common issues the Department are seeing which is causing applications to be rejected or queries being sent back to the applicant.

Planning

Full-planning permission must be granted at time of submission of application. A decision to grant is not permissible. Where investments are below the threshold in size for planning (>200m²), then the letter of exemption from the local authority must be submitted at time of application.

The conditions of planning must be submitted with the application.

Drawings (eg, plan and elevation of proposed farm building) must be submitted with application.

Drawings must be stamped by the local authority.

Young Farmers/ Women Farmers

Incorrect Young Farmer/Women Farmer Declaration provided. Applications where a Young Farmer submits under the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme will be ineligible, despite them being the same grant rate.

Appropriate education certificates must be submitted.

Slurry storage

Where a slurry storage costings sheet is completed, ensure the ‘Cubic Capacity of the tank’ and ‘Ref. Cost per cubic metre total capacity’ are inputted on the system in the correct fields. Incorrect input of dimensions is a common error.

Farmyard/field plan

A field plan (for fencing investmen s ts) must be included in the application, with the type of fencing and/or gateways must be indicated on the field plan.

The fencing length/number of gateways on the system must correspond with field plan.

Gateways must be indicated and be part of proposed new fencing.

All investments must be indicated on farmyard plan.

Document uploads

Documents must be uploaded under the correct type, eg education cannot be uploaded as general correspondence.

Maps must be A3 size or smaller. Larger maps are not eligible.

Farm Yard Plan (FYP) common issues

No name, address, or herd number on FYP.

No TAMS number on FYP.

No Eircode or GPS reference on FYP.

Locations of external and internal agitation points not identified on FYP.

No legend on FYP.

Location of the investment not marked on FYP.

Reasons for applications being rejected

T&Cs not adhered to.

< 5ha of land owned/leased by applicant.

< 3 equines on equine census for equine investments.

All applicants not meeting eligibility in joint venture.

Investments < €2,000 within a scheme.

Queries letters ignored/ not replied to.

Blank document uploaded.

Where queries are sent out to agents/farmers in relation to applications, then there is a 10-day window for a relevant response to be submitted.

Where no correspondence is received by the Department, then a second query letter will be sent.

If this is again not replied to within a 10-day window, then the application is at risk of being rejected.

Tranche closing dates

Tranche 6: closing 7 March.

Tranche 7: closing 6 June.

Tranche 8: closing 5 September.

Tranche 9: closing 5 December.