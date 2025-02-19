Algeria – more milk

A new factory with capacity of 1.4m litres of milk per day has opened in Algeria with a share of production subsidised by the Government to provide milk people that cannot afford to buy it at market price.

Australia – TikTok stars

Meat and Livestock Australia has launched a social media academy to find red meat ambassadors that will connect Australians to the work of farmers.

UK – Beef sales

In the year to 26 January 2025, UK retail beef sales volume increased by 0.7% while the spend increased by 5.8% due to higher prices as well as more volume.

US – Temperature warning

US weather forecasts for record cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are threatening crops in the key winter wheat-growing region.