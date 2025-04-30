Argentinian beef exporters have asked the government to suspend export taxes on beef.

New Zealand – Fonterra site closure

Fonterra has announced that it is closing its canning and packaging facility in Hamilton in July, with the loss of 120 jobs.

Pakistan – water treaty suspended

India has suspended a treaty with Pakistan that governs the release of water from the Indus river, threatening the irrigation of crops in Pakistan.

Argentina – export levies suspension request

Argentinian beef exporters have asked the government to suspend export duty of 6.75% on beef exports, at least temporarily (WBR).

Australia – factory approvals

The Australian Meat Industry Council has announced that a further 17 sheepmeat and goat processing facilities have been approved by China.