Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
'No divergence' from customs union in draft Brexit border agreement
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

'No divergence' from customs union in draft Brexit border agreement

By on
Intense talks have resulted in a proposal to keep a range of rules from the single market and customs union unchanged as far as Northern Ireland is concerned, RTÉ news has reported.
Intense talks have resulted in a proposal to keep a range of rules from the single market and customs union unchanged as far as Northern Ireland is concerned, RTÉ news has reported.

The border between the Republic and Northern Ireland is one of the key issues British and European negotiators have been trying to iron out before moving to a new phase of Brexit talks after an EU summit scheduled for 15 December.

A draft document quoted by RTÉ news states: “In the absence of agreed solutions the UK will ensure that there continues to be no divergence from those rules of the internal market and the customs union which, now or in the future, support North-South cooperation and the protection of the Good Friday Agreement.”

This means that the rules that benefit agriculture by allowing seamless trade across the border, such as tariff-free milk collections or unified animal health policies, could be retained even in the case of a hard Brexit.

EU summit

The proposal would need approval from the wider UK Government and EU member states before it is brought to next week’s summit.

This agreement suggests that trade can continue as normal on the island of Ireland with pigs and cattle going north and milk and sheep coming south.

What we have to watch now is what happens on Irish trade with Britain, where the vast majority of Irish exports, particularly on cheese and beef, go. These are the key issues on which farmers will be looking for answers.

There are also concerns in Northern Ireland that aligning trade regulations with the Republic may effectively erect a new border with mainland Britain.

Read more

Irish Government has ‘no desire’ to delay Brexit

NI agri-food against border in Irish Sea

Full coverage: Brexit

More in News
Food production 'cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint'
News
Food production 'cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint'
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: 'do not overpay for lucky bags of water mixed with silage'
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: 'do not overpay for lucky bags of water mixed with silage'
By Trevor Boland on 04 December 2017
Milk production growth is ‘the opposite of heeding signals’
World
Milk production growth is ‘the opposite of heeding signals’
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
European meat trade to be crippled by 'hard' Brexit
Scotland
European meat trade to be crippled by 'hard' Brexit
By Phelim O'Neill on 28 November 2017
Member
Environment, young farmers and a limit on payments in CAP 2020
Scotland
Environment, young farmers and a limit on payments in CAP 2020
By Phelim O'Neill on 29 November 2017
Member
Simplifying matters
Scotland
Simplifying matters
By Odile Evans on 29 November 2017
2004 MANITOU MLA 628-120 HP
6 METRE REACH2.8 TONNE LIFT120 HPCALL SALES 087 2578338VAT Inclusi...
View ad
2011 MANITOU 627 T
AS NEW MLT 6276 METRE REACH2.7 TONNE LIFT3200 HRSNEW TYRESSN...
View ad
1990 FORD 7610 4WD SERIES 3 DUE IN
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
Peugeot 2010 SVU,
126,000km, MOT, one careful owner, immaculate condition inside and outside, full...
View ad
152 CASE IH MAXXUM 110 C/W LRX100 SELF LEVEL
DUE IN BY MID DECADBLUE110 BOOST TO 141BRILLIANT FARMERS TRACTOR...
View ad

Place ad