Over the past decade, we have seen the huge growth of pasture rejuvenation equipment in Ireland and across many parts of Europe. One company specialising in manufacturing such equipment is Alstrong in Co Galway. Now 13 years in the machinery manufacturing business, the firm offers a grassland aerator and its Auctus one-pass reseeding unit.

For 2022, a new gyroscopic drawbar system was fitted, replacing the outgoing design of a straight draw bar towed via the pick-up hitch.