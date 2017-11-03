Over 350 head of pedigree cattle to go under the hammer

The Irish Farmers Journal will be covering a number of shows and sales this weekend, keep up to date here.

This weekend sees a number of shows and sales take place across the country.

Charolais

On Friday, 3 November, beef editor Adam Woods is at the Charolais sale at Dungannon Mart.

There are 57 bulls and 21 females, including one calf at foot, in the sale.

On Satuday, 4 November, Daniel McPartlin will be at Tullamore Mart for the show and sale of Charolais bulls.

All bulls are pre-sale inspected, DNA sire verified, fertility tested and fertility insured.

There are over 135 lots on the day, including the champion and reserve male champion.

The show and sale will be on Snapchat, you can follow us with the username: farmersjournal.

Simmental

Also taking place on Saturday is the Simmental premier show and sale at Roscommon Mart. Shane Murphy will be there on the day.

There are 69 bulls and 83 heifers on show and for sale on the day.

There will also be a draft from the Raceview herd, where 15 heifers will be on show.

You can follow the action from the shows and sales on Snapchat and Twitter this weekend, as well as on www.farmersjournal.ie.

There will also be full reports in next week’s paper.

