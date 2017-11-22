Phil Hogan at Dairy Day
By Amy Forde on 23 November 2017
Young farmers in dairying, the next CAP and dairy markets are on the European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan's agenda on Dairy Day.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 10 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 03 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 03 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...