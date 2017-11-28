Poll: do you want a general election before Christmas?
The prospect of a general election being called before Christmas looks increasingly likely, but do farmers want another election?
Crisis talks are continuing between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael today, 28 November, to avoid a general election next month.
Should the talks fail to reach a positive conclusion and Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald refuses to step down, then an election looks likely.
Pressure remains on the Tánaiste to resign over her handling of emails relating to the O’Higgins Commission while she was Minister for Justice in 2015.
What do you think? Do you want another election?
Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign
Taoiseach Varadkar: If we have to go to the polls, it will be before Christmas
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
