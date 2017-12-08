Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card

A Co Leitrim farmer has come up lucky by winning €50,000 on a scratch card that he forgot he had bought.

Kevin Boyle (27), from just outside Carrick-on-Shannon, found the card sitting in his car four days after buying it.

After scratching it he found that he won €50,000.

Kevin bought the card in the Gala shop in Drumshanbo last Monday, but didn’t scratch the card until Thursday.

He collected the winnings at National Lottery HQ in Dublin on Friday and said that he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I couldn’t believe it. I nearly had a stroke.

“I had to drive straight home and get the father to double check it. I don’t buy scratch cards too often, but the woman in front of me bought a scratch card and I said to the guys behind the counter to give me the same. And to think it was sitting in the car for four days. It’s bizarre luck”.

It’s no tractor or new shed for Kevin, his winnings are going towards something more sensible.

“Well I’ll have a good Christmas, that’s for sure, and I think it will be enough to get a deposit for a house too.”

