Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card

By on
A Co Leitrim farmer has come up lucky by winning €50,000 on a scratch card that he forgot he had bought.
A Co Leitrim farmer has come up lucky by winning €50,000 on a scratch card that he forgot he had bought.

Kevin Boyle (27), from just outside Carrick-on-Shannon, found the card sitting in his car four days after buying it.

After scratching it he found that he won €50,000.

Kevin bought the card in the Gala shop in Drumshanbo last Monday, but didn’t scratch the card until Thursday.

He collected the winnings at National Lottery HQ in Dublin on Friday and said that he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I couldn’t believe it. I nearly had a stroke.

“I had to drive straight home and get the father to double check it. I don’t buy scratch cards too often, but the woman in front of me bought a scratch card and I said to the guys behind the counter to give me the same. And to think it was sitting in the car for four days. It’s bizarre luck”.

It’s no tractor or new shed for Kevin, his winnings are going towards something more sensible.

“Well I’ll have a good Christmas, that’s for sure, and I think it will be enough to get a deposit for a house too.”

Read more

Scratch that! Longford farm family wins big on lotto

Late but still great for lotto-winning Clare farmer

More in News
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
News
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
Member
Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens
Schemes
Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens
By Tommy Moyles on 08 December 2017
Snow drift warning for the weekend
News
Snow drift warning for the weekend
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Extra ANC money needed for west
News
Extra ANC money needed for west
By Patrick Donohoe on 05 December 2017
Member
Hidden homelessness
Features
Hidden homelessness
By on 27 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Teagasc, BPS and Longford theft
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Teagasc, BPS and Longford theft
By Amy Forde on 05 December 2017
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad
Easy wire puller
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
View ad

Place ad