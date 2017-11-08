Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Second-hand tractor imports continue to rise
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Second-hand tractor imports continue to rise

By on
The latest registration figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show high numbers of imported tractors, but also a recovery in new tractor sales.
The latest registration figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show high numbers of imported tractors, but also a recovery in new tractor sales.

Some 194 used tractors were imported in October, 48 more than the same month last year. This brings the total so far this year to 2,114, a 35% increase on the first 10 months of 2016.

Meanwhile, there were 93 new tractors registered in the Republic last month. This is a major jump on the mere 69 registered in October 2016, but still lags significantly behind 2015 figures. There were 1,661 new tractors registered between January and October, a 6.5% drop on the same period last year.

This means that 2017 remains an unusual year, with the number of imported used tractor registrations running significantly higher than new tractor sales. This has been the case since mid-2016, when the Brexit referendum in the UK caused the value of sterling to plunge, making used tractors from the UK cheaper to buy for Irish farmers.

Read more

Bank of England lifts interest rates for the first time in a decade

More in Machinery
Member
SIP to launch monster mower
Farm machinery
SIP to launch monster mower
By Michael Collins on 07 November 2017
Member
Agritechnica - Europe's largest machinery show
News
Agritechnica - Europe's largest machinery show
By Michael Collins on 07 November 2017
Member
AllTrac getting stolen property back
News
AllTrac getting stolen property back
By Michael Collins on 07 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Watch and listen: Mercosur and Brexit â€“ the perfect storm
Global Trade
Watch and listen: Mercosur and Brexit â€“ the perfect storm
By Phelim O'Neill on 07 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farm fire, tractor sales and land auctions
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farm fire, tractor sales and land auctions
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Member
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 08 November 2017
McCONNEL PA 2050
NICE STRAIGHT MACHINEELECTRIC CONTROLâ‚¬7500CALL SALES 087 1472154...
View ad
2003 MANITOU MLT633 T
JUST INVERY CLEAN LOADER6 TONNE LIFT3.3 METRE REACHTURBOâ‚¬2...
View ad
Abbey 1600 and 2500 gallon
Abbey 1600 slurry tankÂ Fully recondition PumpÂ  Pipes on front of ...
View ad
Fransgard RV 390 and SV 250 wilter
Fransgard RV 390 Haybob ****In stock***Â 12ft 10 working widthÂ Ideal fo...
View ad
McConnel 4 leg Shakaerator
Mconnel SkataeratorÂ  Unique vibration action with its off centre weightÂ...
View ad

Place ad