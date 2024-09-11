These super prizewinning Cheviot ewe hoggets topped the sale, selling for €360 each.

Demand for quality breeding sheep outstripped supply at last Friday’s Aughrim Sheep Breeders 57th annual show and sale held in Carnew Mart.

Manager David Quinn reported that the trade was particularly brisk for Cheviot sheep, with fewer farmers producing Cheviot sheep for sale in recent years.

This appetite was evident in a brisk trade, where Cheviot ewe hoggets averaged €266/head, exceeding €300/head on three occasions and selling to a top of €360/head.

Cheviot ewe lambs averaged over €168/head for lambs weighing 41.6kg on average.

Demand was such that third- and fourth-crop ewes averaged €175/head, while full and broken mouth ewes topped €140/head.

The largest percentage of the 1,600-plus sale entry was Suffolk-cross-Cheviot ewe lambs.

Average prices were recorded in excess of €162/head for lambs weighing 41.4kg.

Three lots of heavier lambs topped €200, selling to €275 for first-prizewinners.

Over 20 lots of Suffolk-cross-Cheviot ewe hoggets sold for an average of €265/head. The general run was €250 to €295, with four lots above selling to €330 and four lots below this range. Fat lambs sold from €156 to €174 for 48kg to 54kg lambs.

Store lambs weighing 37kg to 41kg sold from €2.80/kg to €3.05/kg with a few lots of well-presented lambs to €3.20/kg.

In pictures

These well-grown Cheviot ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €220 each.

This batch of Cheviot three and four year old ewes sold for €200 each.

Weighing 40kg, these quality Cheviot ewe lambs sold for €180 each.

The first prizewinning pen of Suffolk X Cheviot-cross ewe lambs weighing 58kg sold for €275 each.

These 10 Suffolk X Cheviot cross ewe hoggets sold for €320 each.

This batch of 49kg Suffolk X Cheviot-cross ewe lambs sold for €212 each.

This batch of Cheviot ewes weighing 83kg sold for €168 each.

This pen of large-framed Suffolk X Cheviot-cross ewe hoggets sold for €320 each.

Weighing 54kg, these Cheviot ram lambs sold for €169 each.

These lighter but quality Suffolk X Cheviot cross ewe lambs weighing 39kg sold for €180 each.

These aged Cheviot ewes weighing 73kg sold for €114 each.

This pen of top-quality ewe lambs weighing 41kg sold for €225 each (€5.46/kg).

This pen of quality Suffolk X Cheviot-cross ewe hoggets sold for €330 each.

This batch of three and four year old Cheviot ewes sold for €185 each.

This batch of aged large-framed Cheviot ewes weighing 105kg sold for €218 each.

These large-framed Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 62kg sold for €169 each.

These 10 Charollais-cross lambs weighing 41kg sold for €133 each.

This batch of Charollais-cross store lambs weighing 38kg sold for €114 each.

This batch of good-quality Cheviot breeding ewes sold for €270 each.

This batch of fleshed ewe lambs weighing 57kg sold for €174 each.

These Cheviot ram lambs weighing 54kg sold for €162 each.