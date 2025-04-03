Weighing 59.5kg, these Charollais-cross hoggets sold for €219 (€3.64/kg) in Ennis Mart on Monday.

Mart managers continue to report a further tightening in the number of sheep entered in sales.

Some report that the recent recovery in price is attracting increased numbers of ewe hoggets, but these have also been met with more interest from farmers looking to source replacements.

This is leaving agents battling it out for lower numbers.

Marts held this week are reporting more upward movement on the back of an increase in factory quotes, with prices firming by €2 to €4/head.

Hoggets weighing around 50kg to 52kg are trading on average from €202 to €208/head, with superior quality lots rising to upwards of €210/head.

Heavier hoggets weighing up to 55kg are selling to €215 and higher, with very heavy hoggets selling to €220.

Ewe hoggets are attracting a premium of €2 to €4 above factory prices, with choice lots rising upwards of €10 higher where farmers are competing with each other.

Spring lamb numbers remain low, but marts with a strong tradition of lamb sales early in the year have seen a dozen lots entered in cases.

Lambs weighing around 45kg are trading from €198 to €209 in the main, with butcher or wholesale interest pushing quality lots above this range.

Lighter lambs weighing around 40kg to 42kg are selling from the high-€180s to as high as €200 for quality lots with a good kill-out potential.

The cull ewe trade is solid, with good-quality lowland ewes continuing to trade from €2.55/kg to €2.80/kg, with excellent-quality lots from €2.90/kg to upwards of €3/kg.

Lesser-quality and lowland ewes with a lower cover of flesh are selling from €2/kg to €2.30/kg, with very few lowland-type ewes below this range.

Fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are trading from €1.60/kg to €2/kg for heavier lots, with light ewes lacking flesh cover €1.20/kg to €1.40/kg.

Ewes with twin lambs at foot are trading from €330 to upwards of €400 for lowland ewes and nice-quality lambs, with aged lambs and large-framed ewes up to €440 and higher.

Single-lamb outfits are selling anywhere from €220 to over €320 for younger ewes and good-quality lambs.