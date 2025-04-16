Factories have moved to reduce base quotes for Thursday for lambs and hoggets by 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

Base quotes for lambs in the two Irish Country Meats (ICM) plants are down 20c/kg to €9.30/kg plus the plants’ 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment to 21kg carcase weight. Base quotes in Kildare Chilling are €9.40/kg plus 10c/kg QA payment to 20.5kg carcase weight.

Top prices are in the region of €9.60/kg to €9.70/kg when producer and conformation bonuses are included. The lamb kill continues to make up a relatively small portion of the kill, with last week’s throughput recorded at 1,221 head of the overall throughput of 44,591 head.

As such, the focus remains on hoggets, with throughput recorded at 40,819 head. This leaves ewe and ram throughput running at just over 2,500 head.

This is about 1,700 head lower than the corresponding week in 2024 and is largely the difference in the kill running 1,380 head lower compared with the corresponding week in 2024.

Base quotes for hoggets have reduced by 10c/kg to 20c/kg. The two ICM plants are offering a base of €8.80/kg plus 20c/kg QA payment, while Ballon Meats is €9/kg all-in and Kildare is quoting a base of €8.80/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

Agents are trying to curtail top prices to €9.10/kg, but there is still hoggets moving at a price of €9.20/kg and slightly higher in deals negotiated earlier in the week.

Some plants are also trying to bring carcase weight paid limits back to 23kg. This is occurring to varying success, with large suppliers and specialist finishers still having some success in getting paid to 23.5kg carcase weight.

The trade for cull ewes is solid, with demand continuing to outstrip supplies.

The majority of factories are quoting €5.50/kg for ewes, with Kildare Chilling offering €5.50/kg for what it deems standard QA ewes weighing up to 43kg carcase weight and an additional 20c/kg for fleshed E and U grading ewes up to 43kg carcase weight.

The increased demand for superior quality ewes is also reflectd in Ballon Meats’ quote of €5.80/kg for quality ewes.

The mart trade remains vibrant so sellers should continue to assess the most lucrative outlet for ewes.

Northern Ireland

There is also pressure on prices in Northern Ireland, with base quotes for Thursday for hoggets down 20p/kg to £6.90/kg to £7/kg (€8.06/kg to €8.17/kg).

Throughput was up almost 1,300 head to 7,387 sheep. Exports south for direct slaughter also increased by 1,900 head to 7,038 sheep.

The latest Agriculture Horticulture Development Board (AHBD) market report shows hogget prices reducing by 13p/kg to £7.20/kg (€8.41/kg) for R grades in the week ending 12 April.

Throughput for the week increased by over 6% with prices running £1.40/kg (€1.63/kg) lower year on year.