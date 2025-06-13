The latest auction held on 3 June 2025 is the last for the season with a seven week window to the first sale of the 2025 season.

British Wool has traded in excess of 91% of its wool supply from the 2024 season on the back of improved market performance and tighter supplies.

Throughput of wool was expected to be 7% to 10% lower than the 2023 season’s clip owing to reduced numbers and a lower projected return encouraging some producers to delay trading or not at all.

The latest auction held on 3 June 2025 is the last for the season with a seven week window to the first sale of the 2025 season. The average price in this sale dipped slightly by 1.2% on the previous sale with the average greasy price recorded at 93.7p/kg (€1.10/kg). The year to-date price remains at £1/kg despite the slight easing in price with this price running 18p/kg higher than in 2023.

The price farmers receive is based on the sales average for the year minus the cost of handling which can be in the region of 50p/kg. British Wool are hoping “better returns will hopefully encourage more UK farmers to market their wool this year, but it is worth noting that even for the highest value types returns for wool still fail to cover the costs of shearing in the UK”.