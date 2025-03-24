The case was discovered during routine surveillance of livestock on premises which had bird flu positive poultry. \ Philip Doyle

A single case of H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed in a sheep in Yorkshire following repeat positive milk testing, marking the first time the avian influenza virus has been detected in a sheep.

The infected sheep has been culled to allow for extensive testing and the sheep remaining at the farm are underwent further testing, but no further cases in mammals were discovered.

The UK department of agriculture identified the case during routine surveillance of livestock on farms with poultry that tested positive for the virus.

This surveillance testing of livestock was introduced on foot of the discovery of H5N1 bird flu in dairy cows in the US.

The strain of bird flu was first confirmed in US dairy cows around this time last year.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss has said that while the case if the first to be detected in sheep, there is no evidence to suggest an increased risk to the UK’s livestock population.

Middlemiss did urge all livestock farmers to remain vigilant for the signs of avian influenza and to maintain good biosecurity to protect animal health to reduce the disease’s spread.

“We have confirmed the detection of influenza of avian origin (H5N1) in a single sheep on a farm in Yorkshire,” chief veterinary officer said.

“Strict biosecurity measures have been implemented to prevent the further spread of disease.

“While the risk to livestock remains low, I urge all animal owners to ensure scrupulous cleanliness is in place and to report any signs of infection to the Animal Plant Health Agency immediately.”

The risk posed to humans by avian influenza is “very low”, but the general public should not touch any sick or dead wild birds they find, according to the UK’s Health Security Agency.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency has advised consumers that properly cooked poultry and poultry products remain safe to eat and avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk to consumers as the virus is not normally transmitted through food.

Biosecurity

Chief executive of National Sheep Association Phil Stocker has said that the discovery of the case serves to highlight the importance of farm biosecurity.

“In the sheep industry we often think the term just refers to buying in stock, but in this instance sheep and poultry have mixed on the same farm, resulting in the transmission of avian influenza,” he stated.

