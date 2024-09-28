Welsh farmers are being urged to be vigilant for the disease and practice safe sourcing of livestock.

The Welsh government has confirmed that bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV3) has been identified in three sheep moved to Gwynedd from the east of England.

This is the first time BTV3 has been found in Wales and follows cases being detected in the east of England over the last number of months.

Welsh farmers are being urged to be vigilant for the disease and practice safe sourcing of livestock.

Further investigations are taking place on the farm affected to determine whether additional controls are needed.

Bought in

The deputy chief veterinary officer for Wales Gavin Watkins said that the cases identified are from animals brought into Wales.

“We will apply measures to stop the disease spreading from these three sheep and our aim remains to keep Wales free of bluetongue.

“It is important to talk to your vet and practice safe sourcing of livestock, to protect our herds and flocks and keep any further disease out of Wales,” he said.

He urged all farmers and others who keep ruminants and camelids to be vigilant for the signs of bluetongue and to report any suspect cases to the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately.

“We have been raising awareness of the disease with vets and industry and appreciate their help in communicating the risks to animal keepers in Wales,” he said.

England

Bluetongue has been confirmed on 98 farms in England to date. A restricted zone is in place for large swathes of eastern England, with restrictions on animal movements in place.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has permitted the use of three unauthorised BTV-3 vaccines in the England, subject to licence.

Although not authorised, the veterinary medicines directorate has assessed them and considers them to be of “a consistent quality and safety, and to demonstrate consistent efficacy”.

Read more

England’s cattle farmers locked up by bluetongue