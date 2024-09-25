Relatively tight supplies across all the main sheep-producing nations in Europe is underpinning higher returns.

Sheep farmers in all the main sheep-producing countries in Europe continue to benefit from tight supplies and production running up to 10% lower year-on-year.

Reduced throughput and lighter carcase weights are boosting demand with deadweight returns running €1/kg to €1.30/kg higher than the corresponding period in 2023.

France tops prices at over €9/kg, with Spanish prices recorded at €8.74/kg on the Bord Bia sheep price dashboard, €1.20/kg to €1.30/kg higher than 12 months previous.

Prices in Ireland and Northern Ireland are running €1/kg higher.

After a prolonged period of poor prices, Australian sheep farmers are in a better position with returns of €5/kg running €2.30/kg higher.

US demand is driving their sheep price recovery with pressure building here to push on and secure the final steps to unlock Irish sheepmeat access to the US.