Where shearing is carried out by the applicant then a photo of shorn sheep must be retained as documentary evidence. \ Donal O’ Leary

The application portal for the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) opened this week and will remain open until 23.59pm on 15 May 2025.

The national exchequer-funded scheme has an increased budget of €22m for 2025 offering farmers the chance to draw down an additional €5 per ewe payment, bringing the total possible payment to €13 per ewe.

The potential for a higher payment and the addition of another action has changed the selection process.

Participating farmers must select two mandatory actions from a Category A listing including shearing, body condition scoring of ewes with appropriate follow-on management and clostridial vaccination of ewes (or lambs if ewes are already vaccinated).