The application portal for the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) opened this week and will remain open until 23.59pm on 15 May 2025.
The national exchequer-funded scheme has an increased budget of €22m for 2025 offering farmers the chance to draw down an additional €5 per ewe payment, bringing the total possible payment to €13 per ewe.
The potential for a higher payment and the addition of another action has changed the selection process.
Participating farmers must select two mandatory actions from a Category A listing including shearing, body condition scoring of ewes with appropriate follow-on management and clostridial vaccination of ewes (or lambs if ewes are already vaccinated).
