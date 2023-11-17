The latest scheme payments update published by the Department of Agriculture shows there was €4.7m paid to 1,800 farmers this week under the eco scheme.

Payments under the scheme now total €192.6m paid to 109,361 farmers.

The eco scheme replaced the greening element of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) under the new CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

Some 96% of applicants (121,603) under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) opted to participate in the eco scheme.

This means that in the region of 12,300 farmers await payment under the scheme, provided all such applicants satisfy eligibility requirements.

Paused payments

Meanwhile, payments under BISS and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) have been paused until 1 December. This is similar for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC).

Any applications cleared for payment before 1 December will receive the advance payment and the balancing payment together.

TAMS payments

Payments continue to take place on a weekly basis under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) at a modest rate.

The Department reports that €919,682 was paid out last week.

Figures under the scheme stand at 36,423 payment applications submitted, of which 35,790 have been paid. The total sum paid under TAMS stands at €439.81m.