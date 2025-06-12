Anticipation is building ahead of Sheep 2025, the free-to-attend major sheep event taking place in Teagasc Mellows Campus Athenry, Co Galway, on Saturday 21 June 2025 (gates open at 10am to 5pm).

While the event takes place on the grounds of Teagasc Athenry, it is following a different format to previous such events and is taking place on a greenfield site, outside the confines of the farmyard.

This will allow the layout of all attractions to be streamlined, providing an easier environment for visitors to interact with exhibitors and take in all the day has to offer.

There is also a strong focus in this year’s event on delivering technology updates in a practical manner. As such, there will be lots of practical demos and props used to display information.

The hosts for the event, Teagasc, are once again joined by the same organising partners as previous events – namely Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Irish Farmers Journal, and Sheep Ireland.

The event could not happen without Industry support and Irish Country Meats, Ireland’s largest sheep processor, returns as the overall event sponsor.

Additional sponsors

A number of additional main sponsors include FBD, Elanco and MSD Animal Health, along with funding provided by the event partners.

The key objective of Sheep 2025 is to host an event that showcases the many excellent attributes of the sector, including disseminating the latest developments in technology transfer, sheep breeding, trade exhibits and a high-quality nutritious product.

And not forgetting being an enjoyable event for all the family.

The scale of the sector will be evident at Sheep 2025 and is summarised in this focus feature through what promises to be a spectacular overview of sheep breeding in Ireland, technical villages, trade exhibitors, attractions for young farmers and family members, the wool shed, cooking demonstrations and much more.