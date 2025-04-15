Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon launches Kepak Young Sheep Farmer Forum to tackle sector challenges and inspire the next generation.

Kepak has launched its young sheep farmer forum, a new initiative designed to empower the next generation of Irish sheep farmers through innovation, sustainability and leadership.

The forum was launched by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Tuesday 15 April at an event hosted on one of Kepak’s supplier farms, owned by Damien Flynn in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

The initiative aims to make sheep farming more attractive and viable for young people, while promoting sustainable and profitable practices.

Minister Heydon said that the future of Irish sheep farming depends on our ability to inspire and support the next generation.

“Kepak’s young sheep farmer forum is a strong step in that direction,” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see industry leaders investing in young talent, fostering innovation and creating real opportunities for engagement and leadership within the sector.”

Young farmers

Developed in collaboration with Bord Bia and Mountbellew Agricultural College, it brings together 15 young farmers from diverse educational and sheep farming enterprise backgrounds (including part-time and full-time farmers) to address the key challenges facing Irish sheep farming.

Set against the backdrop of Teagasc’s 2024 national farm survey, which found the average age of Irish sheep farmers to be 56, the forum aims to inject fresh thinking and renewed energy into the sector.

In addition, only 46.5% of farm holders have a succession plan in place, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The forum was launched by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Tuesday 15 April at an event hosted on one of Kepak’s supplier farms, owned by Damien Flynn in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Kepak Meat Division Ireland CEO Brian Tormey added that the forum reflects the company’s ambition to support a resilient, forward-looking sector.

“By connecting ambitious young farmers with knowledge, networks and global perspectives, we’re helping to shape a sustainable and vibrant sheep sector for years to come.”

Applicants

The group will meet up to seven times over the course of 2025 to share knowledge, network with industry leaders and co-create a roadmap for the future of sheep farming in Ireland.

Participants have been selected from Kepak’s supplier base, as well as students from ATU Mountbellew, ATU Letterkenny, Teagasc, UCD, University of Galway and other institutions.

Applications for future forum cohorts will open in 2026.

Read more

Just under 30 left to lamb on Tullamore Farm

Easter demand lifts lamb price to €10/kg

My Farming Week: Peter McGee, Ballintra, Co Donegal