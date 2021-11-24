Grain markets and logistics will be discussed at the conference. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society’s winter conference looks set to be the latest event to move online as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Registration for the event scheduled for next Thursday, 2 December, is available through the organisation’s website www.itlus.ie and social media channels.

The conference looks like it will be very informative for the times we’re in as there will be grain market updates, a look towards fertiliser supply for spring 2022 and some farmer experiences on reducing inputs.