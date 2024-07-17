A patch of wheat sprayed off where grass weeds had taken over.

Weather

It’s a showery week and there looks to be more rain in the forecast early next week. Any dry weather that comes will see combines move to fields to make a start or get back to the winter barley harvest.

Early varieties like Joyau, Integral and hybrids are likely to be first on the list.

Glyphosate

Glyphosate is only allowed to be sprayed pre-harvest on cereal crops where there is a weed problem. Its use is not allowed for desiccating oilseed rape, unless weeds are an issue.

It is not permitted to use glyphosate on any crops which are destined for the human food chain.

Straw prices

Straw is in demand. A lot of farmers have their orders in already and this is good to see. Prices of €30/bale (4X4) are being reported for straw. Don’t give away straw.

It has a value in the ground as well to improve soil health and to put phosphorus and potassium back into the soil that was taken up by the crop. Bale numbers will be down on poor performing winter cereals.

Chopping provides €250/ha (€100/ac), so make sure you are getting the money you would get in the scheme, machinery charges, fertiliser value and a profit.

Stubble Cultivation

Shallow cultivate stubbles in Tipperary, Cork, Waterford and Leinster, apart from Longford within 14 days of harvest to comply with nitrates regulations.

Cover crops

Once winter barley is taken out, it is the ideal time to plant a cover crop. Fodder is short on livestock farms this year, so it may be a good idea to plant a crop that can be grazed for your own animals or for a livestock farmer.

This would cover the cost of planting, while adding value to the soil. Just remember to leave 30% of the total area as a lie-back area which is cultivated, but not planted. There also needs to be a 3m cultivated margin around the entire perimeter of the crop.

Grass weeds

All spring crops should be walked for wild oats and other grass weeds. Try to identify all grass weeds present and get help from an adviser where needed. Grass weeds left at this time of the year should be pulled.

It is too late to spray. If weeds are very bad, consider whole-cropping. If weeds are confined to a patch, you could spray that patch with glyphosate.

Where you are growing a food crop, top it and then spray it later in the year to avoid any risk of glyphosate being sprayed on the grain. These jobs need to be done before the plant goes to seed.

Cereal/protein mixes

Cereal and protein mixes are coming near the time for ensiling if you are not keeping them until ripe. Cut when the grain has gone past the milky stage and is cheesy.

Safety

Safety has to be number one at all times on the farm. Harvest is a particularly busy time, so make sure to be prepared, take your time at jobs and eat and sleep well.