The head was emerging on this early-sown winter wheat in Co Cork last week.

Weather

Recent rain will benefit crops, but many have been stressed already and pushed through growth stages. If you look at spring cereals, there are a nice number of crops across the country that did not receive a fungicide before the rain.

Crops were still receiving herbicide last week, but would have received a fungicide along with this application. Spraying windows will be short, so take them when they come as disease pressure will be high. Some winter barley was knocked in recent days.

Final fungicides

There is disease in crops. Spring barley has net blotch and rhynchosporium and needs to be looked after as soon as possible. With many crops shooting out, it now looks like crops that did not receive a fungicide will be receiving just one application.

As a result, it should be strong. You are aiming for the awns peeping stage, but in current weather will need to apply when the opportunity arises. Apply an SDHI, triazole mix along with Folpet.

Products like Macfare or Balaya plus Imperis are good options. Add in foliar potash to help with straw strength, especially where straw is weak and growth regulators have not been applied.

T2s are wrapping up on wheat and it won’t be long until some crops are due a T3.

Beans

Beans have been clean, but recent rain will increase pressure. Crops which have not received a fungicide should get one as soon as the weather allows. Many crops were early-sown this year so may be on a two-spray programme.

Some may be splitting one of those applications. If you do not intend to apply two sprays then you should try and delay the application until mid-flowering, but with current weather conditions it should just be applied.

The more fungicide beans get the longer they will stay green, and this will delay harvest. There is a balance on benefitting yield and getting to cut the crop at an appropriate time.

Grass weeds

Keep an eye out for grass weeds. Walk crops ,and as you are travelling with the sprayer take notes on where they are. They need to be pulled at this stage or large patches need to be topped and sprayed before the seed becomes viable.

Everyone should have a zero-tolerance approach to grass weeds on their farm, as herbicides are losing efficacy and resistance is building in many crops to these herbicides.

Farming for water

The closing date to apply for the catch crops measure under the Farming for Water Programme is 15 June.

The form cannot be left until the last minute as you will need to contact your adviser and sometimes be referred to an ASSAP adviser.

To apply, you will need your herd number, a bank header, your BISS application and maps as well as filling out the checklists and specifying the area you want to plant. If you do not get to plant this area you will not be penalised, you will just be paid on the area you do plant.