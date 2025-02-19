Wheat, maize and oilseed rape prices were generally on the up in recent days in the EU, the UK and the US. Weather and politics are playing a role.

Market analysts are no doubt looking out for any changes to tariffs from the US. Talks between the US and Russia will also be a watch point for traders.

The French wheat price for December increased by €4.75/t last week to €243.75/t on Friday evening. On Wednesday afternoon, that price was at €244/t.

The US wheat price for May increased by 20c/bu last week to 615c/bu on Friday. On Wednesday afternoon it was at 618c/bu.

Cold conditions may impact wheat crops in the US and Russia if snow cover is not enough to protect crops. In Argentina some rain may help to boost maize crops which have been struggling.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK reported this week that maize prices are supported by 10-year low global maize ending stocks. This could help to keep support under wheat and barley prices.

In France, winter wheat and barley crops look to be in good condition.

Spring barley planting is under way in the country and looks to be progressing at a normal pace.

Forward prices

Last week, Liffey Mills announced a green barley price offer of €210/t at 20% moisture content delivered to a local branch for harvest 2025. The offer is for spring barley only and is available until Friday 21 February.

The price offered by Liffey Mills for feed barley is about €10/t above the forward price for feed barley delivered at harvest at present and is just €20/t behind the fixed price of €230/t offered by Boortmalt for malting barley last week. Boortmalt’s price is available on 20% of a grower’s contract. Uptake on the Boortmalt fixed price offer is reported to be low.

This week, Dairygold offered suppliers €212/t for green feed wheat, €200/t for green feed barley and €465/t for green oilseed rape for harvest 2025.

The minimum contract price of €240/t for beans is still available. Tirlán offered €210/t for wheat, €200/t for barley, €465/t for oilseed rape and €240/t for beans this week (all green prices).

Dry prices

Dried prices in the trade were reported to be up this week. Spot barley was reported at around €235-240/t, up about €5/t on the week before.

Feed wheat was at €245-250/t. November barley was reported at €230/t and wheat for November was at €245/t. Maize ex-port is at €250/t. Soya dropped this week from €390/t to €385/t.