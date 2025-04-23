Currency looks to be impacting on markets. \ Philip Doyle

Grain prices had not been moving dramatically, but had been on a downward trend for a number of weeks.

However, on Tuesday they took a dip. The strong euro against the dollar may have contributed to this.

Looking at the price for French wheat in December it closed at €216.50/t on Tuesday, 22 April, down from €220.50/t on Friday, 17 April. That’s down from €2225.25/t on 2 April.

US wheat also fell this week. The July price went from 569.25c/bu on 10 April to 561.5c/bu on 17 April.

Maize prices were also down in the EU and the US, while oilseed rape and soybean prices were up.

The United States Department of Agriculture restarted its crop reports this month. The 21 April report stated that 12% of maize is now planted, 2% ahead of the five-year average. 8% of soybeans were planted.

45% of winter wheat was reported to be in good or excellent condition, down 2% on the previous week. 17% of spring wheat was planted, 5% above the five-year average.

There is reported to be drought in the Great Plains in the US, in states like Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, which is concerning some market analysts.

Some rain due in the corn belt is reported to be preventing any gains in prices.

EU report

The Eu released its Crop Monitoring in Europe report on Tuesday.

The report noted that dry weather may impact yields in central and northern Europe. This has also delayed planting in some areas.

Southern Europe has had enough rain for good yield prospects. Spring barley sowing was reported to be almost complete. Yields were slightly up or unchanged from last month’s report, while all crop yields are expected to be higher than the five-year average.

Trading bonus

Tirlán has released its trading bonus requirements for 2025. Suppliers who spend 40-50/t on inputs will receive a trading bonus of €5/t.

Anyone who spends €51-60/t will receive a bonus of €7.50/t and anyone who spends over €60/t will receive the full bonus of €10/t.

These bonuses do not include VAT. It should be added on where applicable. Inputs include seed, fertiliser, ag chemicals and crop packaging.

Native prices

At home prices of €235/t have been reported for spot wheat and €230/t for spot barley.

The November barley price is about €5/t under this, while wheat is similar to the spot price.

Maize is also moving down and looks to be trading at similar levels to barley.