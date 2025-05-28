After showing some signs of improvement last week, grain prices tumbled again this week.

As an example, the Matif wheat price for December closed at €218/t on Friday last. That was up €3.25/t on the week before.

However, on Tuesday evening 27 May, it closed at €212.25/t. On Wednesday morning, it was improving slightly at €214/t.

Markets fell in the US as rain helped crops. Winter wheat is progressing well and spring wheat planting is 87% complete.

Maize planting is also 87% complete and 68% of maize crops are in good or excellent condition. Soybean planting is 76% complete.

European report

The MARS bulletin, which is a crop monitoring report from the European Commission, reported that: “Spring 2025 has been marked by a severe rainfall deficit in north-western Europe, with the Benelux countries, northern France, Germany, western and southern Poland, and Sweden experiencing one of the driest springs on record.”

As a result, there are concerns about crop yield expectations for winter and spring crops. However, cool nights and moderate daytime temperatures are reported to be limiting impacts.

Other areas have benefited from rainfall. Yields in Spain and Portugal are expected to be 15% to 20% above the five-year average.

The report slightly increased the soft wheat yield to 6.04t/ha from last month, above the five-year average of 5.77t/ha.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported that French spring barley in good or excellent condition dropped by 2%. Winter barley dropped by 6%.

The AHDB also reported that the Rosario Grain Exchange in Argentina is forecasting that the 2025/2026 crop could be the second largest on record at 21.2m tonnes.

Malting barley

We have no malting barley price to report from Boortmalt. However, the Free-On-Board Planet price for October/March was reported at €241.75/t on Tuesday and reached a high of €244.75/t.

The January/June price was reported at €247/t and hit a high of €249.50/t.

Talks between the United States and the EU can now continue until 9 July, after US president Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs would not be imposed on EU goods in June to allow for talks. This may be a help for whiskey markets.

The French oilseed rape price is still trying to hold over the €490/t mark.

On Thursday 22 May, it closed at €493/t. It fell to €490.25/t on Tuesday and was at €491.50/t on Wednesday morning.