Grain prices were on the up this week, as some reports suggested a tightening of supplies and weather is affecting some regions.

The smaller EU crop, along with a good outlook for wheat exports in the US, were adding positively to the market.

For example, the French MATIF wheat price for December moved up €2.25/t last week and by Wednesday afternoon this week had increased another €2.75/t to €221.50/t.

There are still supplies from the Black Sea at competitive prices, which look to be preventing prices from taking a big jump.

UkrAgroConsult reported that the Ukraine wheat harvest was completed and is estimated at 21.6m tonnes. However, it was reported that exports of wheat and meslin would be capped at 16.2m tonnes for 2024/2025.

Maize is a crop to watch. It is a competitor with barley and wheat and if its price drops, it often replaces those cereals in rations, so Irish farmers need to keep an eye on it.

At present, there is dry weather in the US Midwest and the US Department of Agriculture reported that 13% of the US maize area was under drought up to 3 September.

Malting barley

We’re into the last week of averaging for the Boortmalt harvest price and with one more price to be added, it currently stands at €248.26/t once the €10/t charge is taken off.

It was also confirmed last week that barley with a bushel weight below 63 and over 60 will be accepted for malting with a price penalty of €25/t.

Oilseed rape

French oilseed rape prices fell last week. The November price went down by €6.25/t to €464/t.

On Wednesday afternoon, that price was starting to lift and was at €467.75/t.

Fears over delays in planting the Brazilian soybean crop due to drought and over drought hitting crops in the US midwest may have played into this.

Mato Grosso is a state badly affected by this drought and it produces about 29% of Brazil’s soybeans and 33% of its maize production.

A delay in soybean plantings now may mean a delay to maize planting later in the season.

Native prices

At home, there are no announcements on price. Co-ops and merchants are paying on account, but there may not be a specific on account price being paid.

November prices for dried barley look to be trading at around €215/t to €220/t, while dried wheat is around €230/t to €235/t.

November maize is reported at prices similar to barley at about €218/t, while soybeans were at approximately €420/t export.