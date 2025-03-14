The enterprise is mostly corn (maize) and soybeans with strip-tillage and no-tillage.

Summer internship – Iowa, USA

A 1400ac corn and soybean farm in Iowa, United States is looking for someone to take up an internship role for three months this summer.

Due to an illness to the “84-year-old patriarch”, the family farm is looking for an intern to travel to the US on a tourist visa and pitch in around the farm and garden.

The enterprise is mostly corn (maize) and soybeans with strip-tillage and no-tillage. There is also a very large garden and orchard that is maintained mostly organically. The main duties will be mowing and taking care of the garden, but there is also the opportunity to do field work if interested.

Transportation as well as room and board are available, and the employers are willing to discuss other compensation.

The role will begin on 1 May 2025. The deadline for applications is 4 April, to see further details, click here.

Dairy farm assistants – Co Waterford

Gurtahilla Farm Ltd has vacancies for two dairy farm assistants at its enterprise in Gurtahilla, Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

The positions come with dairy farm duties including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation, and the care of animals.

The permanent roles come with an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

The employers are seeking applicants with at least two years of relevant experience.

To apply, send you CV to philipcusack6@gmail.com and so more details, click here.

Dairy farm manager – Wexford

A 200-cow spring calving dairy farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford is seeking a farm manager.

The farm is run on a simple system, using genetics focused on milk from grass.

The successful candidate will be responsible for organising and carrying out all daily tasks of running the farm such as leading staff, managing grass, organising work, stock levels and ordering, and liaising with contractors.

The owner can also provide ongoing support and training. Accommodation is offered with the role and very open to consider cow ownership as part of package should the right candidate be looking to progress to this.

To apply, email your CV to j.hichens@hotmail.co.uk and for more, click here.

Farm manager – Laois/Kilkenny

A spring calving farm based between South Laois and North Kilkenny is looking for a new farm manager.

The enterprise includes 110 cows and new and up-to-date facilities. Duties will include milking once a day and general farm jobs.

The full-time position comes with an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

For more information on this role, click here.

