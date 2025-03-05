The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will host a malting barley meeting on Monday 10 March at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow, at 8pm.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, IFA grain committee chair Kieran McEvoy said this is the first meeting with Boortmalt and growers in a long time.

He said it was a positive development and encouraged growers to attend the meeting and ask questions.

Boortmalt’s managing director in Ireland and the UK Stuart Sands, Boortmalt’s barley procurement manager Johnny Roberts and Teagasc’s Shay Phelan will speak on the night.

Boortmalt will give an update, including contract arrangements for 2025 and a rationale behind its recent fixed price offer.

“We would encourage all malting barley growers to attend this meeting, as there have been a number of very important developments in the Irish malting barley supply chain in recent months,” McEvoy said.

The Irish Grain Growers Group said this week that the timing of contract cuts by Boortmalt was “incredulous” and the forward price offer of €230/t “flies in the face” of economic sustainability.