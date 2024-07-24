The president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) Vincent Roddy has said that while tillage farmers are annoyed at the suspension of the scheme, it needs to be recognised that the country is looking at a shortage of bedding and feed next winter.

This is a shortage that may require the importation of more straw from the UK, he said.

“Against this backdrop, it seems ridiculous to plough in straw that we know will be wanted next spring.

“It is vital that a solution is found to accommodate tillage farmers for the income they had expected, while ensuring this straw is available for use next spring,” he said.

Roddy suggested a solution to the issue is to create two categories of incorporation; one where the farmer incorporates it directly and the second where the tillage farmer bales the straw and the livestock farmer incorporates it via soiled bedding.