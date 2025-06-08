Gary Abbott, Irish Farmers Journal, and Brendan Burke, Teagasc, have been preparing for Crops and Technology at Oak Park on Wednesday, 25 June. \ Claire Nash

Crops and technology, an event run by the Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc takes place on Wednesday, 25 June kicking off at 10am.

Farmers will have the chance to see all the latest crops research from Teagasc before entering the exhibition arena where demonstrations will take place throughout the day at 12pm, 2pm and 3.40pm.

Sprayers, from the basic models available under TAMS, to sprayers with spot spraying technology will all be on display as well as a retrofitted sprayer to show you how you can upgrade your sprayer to make it more efficient.

You’ll see an electric sprayer with section control, right up to a sprayer that is able to spot spray weeds in stubble fields and a sprayer that can spray weeds in a growing crop.

After this you can then look at how to desiccate potatoes using electrocution or by flailing the haulm, along with many other techniques. All the latest technology will be on display.

Out in the research fields you will be able to walk through a soil pit under a compacted-tramline, see different types of protein crops growing and learn about their uses. You’ll be able to examine nitrogen timings on barley and fungicide treatments on different crops, as well as hearing about the end products produced from your grain from animal feed.

You can also learn about different establishment systems, hear the latest on barley yellow dwarf virus, get advice on generational renewal and financial management as well as safety.