Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine at the Tullamore Farm open day amid questioning over his decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure. \ Claire Nash .

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has indicated that the aim of suspending the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) is “to see quality straw that is due to be chopped under the SIM baled for sale”.

This could mean that late-harvested and poor-yielding cereal straw and oilseed rape straw may be paid for under the scheme.

The minister will meet farm organisations at a special meeting with the Farmers’ Charter this Thursday to discuss fodder supplies.

“My objective is to use the practical tools at our disposal to ensure that there are adequate supplies of straw through the winter. My intention is to make a final decision on the matter after that, taking views of farmers into account.”